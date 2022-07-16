First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 279.4% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2,793.4% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CARZ opened at $46.06 on Friday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

