Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,420 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,420 ($64.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.12) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.98) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,680 ($67.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($68.98) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,360 ($63.75).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,579 ($54.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 422.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,296.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,518.84. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($51.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.44).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($63.87), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($48,667.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

