Entain (LON:ENT) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($24.50) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($24.98) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,256.29 ($26.83).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,119.50 ($13.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2,665.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,311.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,503.39. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($29.73).

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.29), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,609,538.18).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

