Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($3.75) to GBX 240 ($2.85) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.29) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.92) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.84) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.28) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 290 ($3.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 312.22 ($3.71).

Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 216.40 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 901.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 248.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.97.

Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

