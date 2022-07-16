Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.98) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($68.98) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.10) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,680 ($67.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,360 ($63.75).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,579 ($54.46) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,296.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,518.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.20 billion and a PE ratio of 422.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($51.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.44).

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($63.87), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($48,667.22).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

