Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 430 ($5.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.01) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

Shares of AML opened at GBX 459.30 ($5.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £534.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 351.17 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 2,119 ($25.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 580.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 880.95.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

