Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Drops By 58.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

