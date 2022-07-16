Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,903 ($34.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,572.60 ($30.60).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 1,882 ($22.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 960.20. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,852 ($22.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,211.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,593.89.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke purchased 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($26.56) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($118,926.90).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

