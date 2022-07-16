Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 326.90 ($3.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,269.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 538.60 ($6.41). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 383.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Harbour Energy

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Andy Hopwood bought 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £35,800 ($42,578.50).

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Further Reading

