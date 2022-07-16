Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $620.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SAM opened at $321.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $960.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

