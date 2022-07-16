Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $872.79.

Tesla stock opened at $720.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $710.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $867.47. Tesla has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 85.3% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

