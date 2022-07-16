TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 948,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,767. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

