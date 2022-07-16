TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,095,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

