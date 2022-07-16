First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $545.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

