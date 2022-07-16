Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $137.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.55.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

