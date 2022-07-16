Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $801.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $872.79.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $720.20 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $710.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $867.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

