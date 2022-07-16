Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Veritone Stock Up 3.5 %

Veritone stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Veritone has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Institutional Trading of Veritone

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

