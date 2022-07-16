Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Weatherford International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.22. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $207,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 915.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

