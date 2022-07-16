Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.12. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $651,022 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after buying an additional 1,003,466 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

