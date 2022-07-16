WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

