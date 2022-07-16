Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Target Price to $5.00

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Price Performance

Shares of WETF opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $741.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.59. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

WisdomTree Investments Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.