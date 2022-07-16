DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.
Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA
In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.