StockNews.com Lowers Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,506,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 328,481 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 58,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.
