Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 50,000 LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,742,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

LGVC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.