Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $150.71 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile



Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

