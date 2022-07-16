Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 20,621 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,215,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

