FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 114,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $47.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CL King raised their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

