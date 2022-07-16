Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 29,878 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,878 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

