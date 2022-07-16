Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

