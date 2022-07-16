Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after buying an additional 418,811 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $22,669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,896,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,708,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 629,219 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.40%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

