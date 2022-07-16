Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

