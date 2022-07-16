Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $458,000 Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.21%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

