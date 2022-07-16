Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. PFG Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

