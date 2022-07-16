Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 17,025 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 7,255.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Open Lending by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Open Lending by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

