Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,383 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.