Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $179.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average is $200.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

