Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 24,909 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The business had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

