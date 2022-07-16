Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $454,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.