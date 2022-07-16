Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $519,000 Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.23, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

