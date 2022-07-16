Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,459,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 897,705 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of AR stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

