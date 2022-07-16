Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $496,000 in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,448,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $8,817,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Providence Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ NPAB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.