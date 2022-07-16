43,395 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 78,317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -142.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

