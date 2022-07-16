Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

