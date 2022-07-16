Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 8,249 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,697 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

