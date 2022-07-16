Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 9.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.3 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.