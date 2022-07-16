Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

