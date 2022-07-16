Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,121 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 273,380 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.1 %

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

MDC stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.