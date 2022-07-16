Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after acquiring an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

