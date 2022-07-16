Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PROG by 2,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PROG by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRG. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

