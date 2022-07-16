Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $4,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

